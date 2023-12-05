Hyderabad braces for rainfall today due to Cyclone Michaung

Hyderabad: Hyderabad which has been experiencing drizzling and a cloudy sky since morning is expected to receive rainfall today due to Cyclone Michaung. The cyclone has severely disrupted daily life in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana. It has forecasted rains in Hyderabad and hazy weather during the morning hours.

Hyderabad saw rainfall yesterday

Yesterday, several places in Hyderabad received rainfall, with Saidabad recording the highest at 3.8 mm.

Other areas, including Bandlaguda, Charminar, Bahadurpura, Asifnagar, Nampally, Maredpally, and Shaikpet, also experienced rainfall.

Across Telangana, Padra mandal in Nagarkurnool district received the highest rainfall at 36.8 mm, with other districts like Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, and Khammam witnessing heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Michaung

Today, Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

In Chennai, strong winds uprooted several trees, causing extensive waterlogging and disruptions to daily life.

Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are also feeling the impact of Cyclone Michaung, with rainfall since yesterday.