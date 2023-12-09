Cyclone Michaung: TN CM Stalin announces Rs 6,000 relief to affected

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, December 9, announced Rs 6,000 in relief to people affected by cyclone Michaung. He also increased payouts under other categories, including compensation for flood-hit crops.

The cash assistance to people whose livelihoods were affected by the cyclone would be paid in cash at the ration shops.

The Chief Minister’s announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by him at the Secretariat that reviewed damage due to floods and the relief to be provided to the affected people.

Also Read In pics: Cyclone Michaung aftermath in Chennai

A government press release said Stalin has ordered increasing the compensation for rain-hit crops (33 percent and above), including paddy, from Rs 13,500 per hectare to Rs 17,000.

If perennial crops and trees had been affected, the compensation per hectare would be hiked to Rs 22,500 per hectare from Rs 18,000. For rain-fed crops, the compensation would be increased to Rs 8,500 from Rs 7,410 per hectare.

The solatium to the kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents due to the cyclone would be increased to Rs five lakh from Rs four lakh.

The assistance to damaged huts shall now be Rs 8,000 from Rs 5,000.