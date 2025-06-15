DAANA hosts first live mentorship event in Chicago

Illinois: The Deccan Alumni Association of North America (DAANA), the official alumni association for graduates of Deccan College of Medical Sciences (DCMS), Hyderabad, Telangana, India, held its first-ever in-person mentorship event on Saturday, June 14, at FiLLi Cafei in Villa Park, Illinois in Chicago.

The gathering marked a significant milestone for DAANA, bringing together mentors and mentees for career-focused discussions and guidance. The event also celebrated the achievements of 16 DAANA alumni who successfully matched into US postgraduate residency programmes this year.

Founded in 2014 by Dr Mohammed Moizuddin, the DAANA mentorship programme has helped numerous international medical graduates navigate the challenges of US medical training. Dr Moizuddin, along with former DAANA president Dr Raza Khan, attended the event, offering encouragement to aspiring physicians.

DAANA hosts first in-person mentorship meet at FiLLi Cafe in Illinois.

DAANA members engage during mentorship event at FiLLi Cafe, Illinois.

DAANA community gathers outside FiLLi Cafe after mentorship event.

DAANA attendees listen closely during mentorship event at FiLLi Cafe.

Women engage in discussion during DAANA’s first mentorship meet-up.

Several members of DAANA’s board of directors were present, including Drs Altaf Aman, Basharath Khan, Shaista Safdar, Haseeb Ateeq, Ehtesham Syed and Amjad Syed. The event was further supported by Dr Ilyas Khan, chairman of the mentorship committee; Dr Arshia Siddiqui, vice-chair; and Dr Adil Mohiuddin, director of personality development.

Representatives from DAANA’s board of trustees, Drs Ahmed Hussain and Qutub Khan, also attended. Senior physicians including Dr Baseer Qazi and Dr Naser Khan, directors of a GI fellowship programme, and Dr Sadique Hussain, associate programme director of an internal medicine residency, provided valuable insights to participants.

The evening featured one-on-one mentorship sessions, informal networking, and lively conversations over FiLLi Café’s signature Zafran Chai. The event aimed to strengthen professional connections within the North American Deccan medical diaspora.

Distinguished guests included Dr Ausaf Sayeed, former ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and Mr Syed Ashfaq Hussain, councilman from Naperville, both of whom expressed strong support for DAANA’s initiatives.

The mentorship evening was hosted by Drs Altaf Aman and Ilyas Khan. DAANA leaders described the event as a meaningful step in building bridges across generations of Deccan medical graduates and supporting professional excellence in the community.