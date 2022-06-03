Daaru-Daarussalam nexus: Bandi hits back at KTR on Alluri row

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday responded to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) comments on Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relation to Telangana and Hyderabad.

Bandi Sanjay said, “Crown Prince of TRS seems frustrated that Nizam’s or Kasim Razvi’s picture wasn’t displayed there.” calling the TRS party the “Daaru-Darussalam Nexus,” he said that Alluri Sitarama Raju fought for Tribals unlike TRS’ “Razakar friends” who killed their own people of Telangana.

“BJP was committed to the creation of Telangana State even before the TRS Party was formed,” Sanjay said.

This is why Education is important , otherwise Idiots will not hesitate to distort History.

Our whole Telangana Struggle was for our Identity.

With all due respect what has Alluri garu to do with Hyderabad or Telangana ?

This is what happens if BJP wants to make Films as History pic.twitter.com/wHtAIqBUG0 — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) June 2, 2022

KTR on Friday ridiculed the BJP for linking freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju to Telangana.

“The side effects of being coached at WhatsApp university,” taunted KTR while reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech at a program organised by the culture department in Delhi on Thursday on Telangana state formation day.

During his speech, Amit Shah mentioned the name of Alluri, who hailed from the Andhra region, along with the freedom fighters from Telangana. Paintings of Alluri were also displayed at the meeting organised in the national capital by the Union Minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy.

“BJP is a party that has no history of democratic struggle; neither in India’s freedom nor in Telangana formation,” wrote KTR.