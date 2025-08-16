Dalit auto driver dies by suicide in Karnataka; blames police harassment

A young man from the Dalit community in Chikmanglur district of Karnataka died by suicide, alleging police brutality and caste-based abuse.

The incident took place on August 13 in Samse village in Kalasa taluk. Nagesh, an auto driver by profession, left a note accusing police constable Siddesh of physical torture and casteist slurs. He also mentioned sub-inspector Adarsh for failing to act against the constable.

On July 15, Nagesh filed a complaint stating he was returning home when he saw constable Siddesh and two others blocking the road.

Using his phone’s torch to find his way, the Dalit young man walked toward them, an action Siddesh allegedly interpreted as an attempt to record them drinking. According to Nagesh, the constable assaulted him and hurled casteist slurs.

Nagesh’s letter states sub inspector Adarsh ignored his complaint and instead filed a counter-case against him for restricting a public servant on duty.

This resulted in his autorickshaw and pesticide sprayer being confiscated, and although Nagesh was later granted bail, his relatives said he couldn’t afford to reclaim his vehicle and remained fearful of ongoing police harassment.

Angry family members staged a demonstration demanding the immediate removal of Siddesh and Adarsh as well as Rs 50 lakh compensation.

