Dalit man beaten with belt, threatened with life in Gujarat

"Today it’s me, tomorrow it could be someone else," the victim said from the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th August 2025 10:57 pm IST
A young Dalit man was severely beaten, robbed, and threatened with death in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. This is the third reported case of caste-based violence in the area in a month. 

The assault took place on August 16 at the Swami Vivekanand School. The victim was affronted by a person who claimed his brother was being “taken away.”

Believing him, the Dalit man followed the stranger to the ground only to realise it was a trap set by upper caste men.

They snatched his phone and began hurling caste-based slurs. “I was beaten with a belt and a stick, robbed of my phone, and threatened with my life. Today it’s me, tomorrow it could be someone else. I only demand justice,” the victim said from the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

A case has been registered.

In a similar incident from Karnataka, a Dalit auto driver died by suicide, alleging police brutality and caste-based abuse. He left a note accusing a Chikmangalur police constable of physical torture and casteist slurs. He also mentioned the sub-inspector for failing to act against the policeman.


