Dalit man beaten with belt, threatened with life in Gujarat

A young Dalit man was severely beaten, robbed, and threatened with death in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. This is the third reported case of caste-based violence in the area in a month.

The assault took place on August 16 at the Swami Vivekanand School. The victim was affronted by a person who claimed his brother was being “taken away.”

Believing him, the Dalit man followed the stranger to the ground only to realise it was a trap set by upper caste men.

They snatched his phone and began hurling caste-based slurs. “I was beaten with a belt and a stick, robbed of my phone, and threatened with my life. Today it’s me, tomorrow it could be someone else. I only demand justice,” the victim said from the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

A case has been registered.

In a similar incident from Karnataka, a Dalit auto driver died by suicide, alleging police brutality and caste-based abuse. He left a note accusing a Chikmangalur police constable of physical torture and casteist slurs. He also mentioned the sub-inspector for failing to act against the policeman.



