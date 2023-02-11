Dalit student beaten up in Gujarat, four booked

The accused taunted the Dalit student highlighting his caste, that he obtained free admission in the college, otherwise, he is not financially sound to study there.

Rajkot: A Dalit student in Gujarat’s Rajkot alleged that his classmates beat him because of his caste and a case has been filed against four students, police said on Saturday.

Darshit Makwana, a student of Information Technology at the Marwadi University, in his complaint at the Kuvadva police station on Friday, said that on Thursday afternoon, Suraj Narodia, Nandkumar Gami, Purav, and one unknown student kicked him and beat him ruthlessly, due to which he almost fell unconscious, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Makwana also said that six months ago, the accused had taunted him that because he is from a scheduled caste, he obtained free admission in the college, otherwise, he is not financially sound to study there.

