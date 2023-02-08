Karnataka: Dalit woman thrashed as cow strays on upper caste land

A Dalit woman, whose cow had strayed inside an upper caste person’s land was assaulted, beaten with chappals, and hurled casteist abuses by the latter in Koppal district of Karnataka.

The incident occurred on February 3 in Rampur village. The accused tied the Dalit woman in front of his house and then began hitting her with his chappals.

Family members of the Dalit victim have alleged this is a common practice followed by the accused Amaresh Kumbar for many years.

Based on the Dalit victim’s complaint, Kanakagiri police registered a case against Kumbar under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Dalit atrocities are becoming progressively common in Karnataka. Last year, upper caste members in Heggotara village of Chamarajanagar taluk cleaned a water tank after a Dalit woman drank water from it to quench her thirst.

Dalit young men protested by drinking water from all water tanks in the village thus highlighting the issue of discrimination and untouchability that is heavily prevalent in rural areas.

Also, a message was painted on the tanks, making it clear that they are meant for public use and anyone can drink water from them.

Similarly, in December, a Dalit woman was seen being mercilessly kicked and dragged by a priest out of a temple after she dared to enter it. A video of the assault soon went viral. The incident took place in Bengaluru.

The video shows the woman being repeatedly slapped, and dragged by the hair outside. The accused can be seen beating her with sticks even as she runs for cover.