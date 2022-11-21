Karnataka: Dalits drink from public taps to protest ‘gaumutra cleansing’

Days after upper-class villagers in Heggotara village of Chamarajanagar taluk, Karnataka, cleaned a mini water tank with gaumutra in order to ‘purify’ it after a Dalit woman drank water; young men from the Dalit community protested by drinking water from all public taps.

On November 18, the woman attended a marriage ceremony. After the ceremony was over and food was served, she went to a nearby water tank to quench her thirst. A few upper-class villagers took notice and chided her for drinking water from a place she is “forbidden”.

Once the wedding party left, upper-caste villagers opened the tap, released all the water, and cleaned it with gaumutra.