Karnataka: Villagers clean mini tank with gaumutra after Dalit drinks from tap

the upper-caste villagers opened the taps of the tank, released all the water, and cleaned it with goumutra.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 20th November 2022 2:19 pm IST
Google Creative Commons
Representative Image

A Dalit woman got castigated by upper-class Hindu villagers after she drank water from a mini-tank in Heggotara village of Chamarajanagar taluk, Karnataka. They later cleaned the tank with gaumutra (cow’s urine) in order to “purify” it.

The incident came to light when a Dalit marriage was taking place in the same area on Friday (November 18). The bride’s relatives from Sargur in HD Kote taluk had arrived at the village for the ceremony.

After the ceremony was over and everyone was served food, the Dalit woman went to the nearby mini tank to quench her thirst.

A few upper-class villagers took notice and chided her for drinking water from a place she is “forbidden”.

After the wedding party left the village, the upper-caste villagers opened the taps of the tank, released all the water, and cleaned it with gaumutra.

