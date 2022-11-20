Karnataka: Villagers clean mini tank with gaumutra after Dalit drinks from tap

A Dalit woman got castigated by upper-class Hindu villagers after she drank water from a mini-tank in Heggotara village of Chamarajanagar taluk, Karnataka. They later cleaned the tank with gaumutra (cow’s urine) in order to “purify” it.

The incident occurred during a wedding of Dalits at the village on Friday. The bride’s relatives from Sargur in HD Kote taluk had arrived at the village for the ceremony. After consuming food, they were walking towards the bus stand when one of the women drank water from the tank — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) November 20, 2022

After the ceremony was over and everyone was served food, the Dalit woman went to the nearby mini tank to quench her thirst.

A few upper-class villagers took notice and chided her for drinking water from a place she is “forbidden”.

After the wedding party left the village, the upper-caste villagers opened the taps of the tank, released all the water, and cleaned it with gaumutra.