Dalit woman raped in front of 4-year-old child in UP

A 40-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by two upper caste men in front of her four-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district.

The Dalit family was suffering from financial hardship. According to her complaint, the crime took place on April 17.

She and her son were returning home when the two accused approached her and offered Rs 20,000 as financial help.

They convinced her to ride with them on the bike to receive the loan amount, and she agreed.

Also Read Elderly Dalit woman run over several times by upper caste men; FIR lodged

However, the two men took her to an isolated place. She alleges in her police complaint that one of them held a gun to her son’s forehead and threatened to blow his head off if she resisted.

Her horror did not end here. After raping her, they started harassing her with frequent phone calls. She finally gathered the courage to tell her husband, who filed a complaint.

Speaking to the Times of India, Mainpuri SHO Anuj Kumar confirmed an FIR has been registered. “One of the accused has been identified as Ramji Yadav. He belongs to the same village. We have initiated an FIR under the SC/ST Act. The Dalit woman has been sent for medical tests. Investigations are on,” the police officer was quoted by TOI.