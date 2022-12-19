Dammiguda girl’s drowning case: Police suspect no foul play

Hyderabad: The investigation on the 10-year-old girl, Indu’s drowning case came to a conclusion after police suspected no foul play in the incident.



Indu went missing on Thursday following which her body was recovered in a lake at Dammaiguda in Jawaharnagar on Friday.



The police maintained that the incident occurred without anyone’s involvement since the girl was found dead in the water with no injury marks on her body.



Parents and relatives of the deceased however claimed that the girl was clever enough to know the danger of moving closer to a water body and suspected foul play.



They also pointed to the presence of some youngsters near the lake smoking Ganja and demanded they be interrogated.

On the other hand, the police asserted that the postmortem report did not point to any signs of struggle before she died.

Since there are no CCTV cameras at the lake, they depended on the postmortem report to conclude that the girl’s death was accidental.

Minister Malla Reddy met the girl’s family and gave them Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance.

A case has been registered under Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of CrPC and police will continue the investigation until doubts are resolved.