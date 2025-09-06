Danish Ambassador meets Telangana CM; focus on climate, education and growth

Danish envoy and CM Reddy explore cooperation to advance Telangana’s 2047 vision of inclusive and sustainable development, a press release said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th September 2025 3:33 pm IST
Denmark's Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Photo: X.

Hyderabad: Denmark’s Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen has called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and discussed the possibility of cooperation in several areas, including climate sustainability, education, green energy and empowerment of farmers and women.

Kristensen, who met the CM here Friday evening, and the Royal Danish Embassy have shown great keenness to partner in the state government’s vision of ‘TelanganaRising 2047’ of transformative development and equitable growth, Reddy said in a post on X on Saturday.

“Had a wonderful meeting with Denmark’s Ambassador to India, His Excellency Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen and discussed a range of possibilities to partner & strengthen the Danish-Telangana partnership,” the chief minister said.

