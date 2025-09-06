Hyderabad: CM Revanth visits Khairatabad Ganesh ahead of immersion

Tight security arrangements were made by the police to ensure that the Shobha Yatra remained peaceful. 

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th September 2025 12:36 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth visits Khairabad Ganesh
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, September 6 visited the Khairatabad Ganesh ahead of immersion.

“After being worshiped by millions of devotees across Telangana for 11 days and blessing the people, Lord Ganesh is returning to nature,” the CM said in a post on X. He urged the people of Telangana to exercise caution during Ganesh immersion.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ganesh Shobha Yatra commenced at 8:00 AM. Prior to the procession, a special pooja was performed to Sri Vishwa Shanthi Maha Shakthi Ganapati by the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee at the pandal. 

The Shobha Yatra proceeded towards NTR Garden via Telephone Bhavan, Telugu Thalli Flyover and Secretariat. Hundreds of locals bid farewell to Khairatabad Ganesh by sprinkling flowers.

