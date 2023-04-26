Dantewada: Security personnel at the blast site

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th April 2023 8:13 pm IST
Dantewada: Security personnel at the site after at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dantewada: Security personnel at the site after at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dantewada: Security personnel at the site after at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dantewada: Security personnel at the site after at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dantewada: Security personnel at the site after at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dantewada: Wrecked remains of a vehicle after a blast carried out by Naxalites, in which at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed, in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dantewada: Wrecked remains of a vehicle after a blast carried out by Naxalites, in which at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed, in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dantewada: Security personnel at the site after at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dantewada: Huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in a search operation conducted by security forces after at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dantewada: Wrecked remains of a vehicle after a blast carried out by Naxalites, in which at least ten police personnel and a driver were killed, in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th April 2023 8:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button