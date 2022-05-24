Davos: KTR holds key meetings with top global tech leaders

Hyderabad: Day two for Telangana at World Economic Forum (WEF) was eventful, with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) meeting with leaders across various industries such as defence, technology, and healthcare.

KTR held meetings and discussions on topics ranging from bridging digital connectivity between rural and urban households to environmental issues, as well as pharmaceutical industry expansion in the state.

The minister met with the CEO of Deloitte Global Punit Renjen on the sidelines of WEF. Deloitte, which is the largest employer in Hyderabad, plans to work with the government of Telangana on digital health, digital education, and climate change.

With over 40,000 employees already, Deloitte plans to increase its footprint in India considerably.

A leadership team of Bharat Forge Limited led by Deputy Managing Director Amit Kalyani met KTR where they discussed collaborations and investment opportunities for Bharat Forge in Telangana.

Bharat Forge is an Indian multinational company involved in forging, automotives, energy, construction and mining, railways, marine, aerospace, and defence industries.

Global technology major HCL Technologies’ Managing Director (MD) Vijay Guntur also discussed the company’s expansion in the state with KTR. Vijay showed keen interest in expanding into Tier-II towns in the state.

Meanwhile, Bharti Enterprises’ (Airtel India) Chairman Bharti Mittal, and Vice-Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal also held a formal meeting with the minister. KTR invited Mittal to set up their data centers in Telangana.

Key points from the meeting include connecting rural and urban households with broadband services. Cooperation and collaboration on T-fiber was the major takeaway from the discussions.

Then, Global healthcare major Novartis’ CEO Vas Narasimhan and KTR met informally at WEF. Novartis’ Hyderabad office is the second largest for their company after their headquarters in Basel, in Switzerland. The company has 9,000 employees working from the facility. The Capability centre of Novartis is also the largest such capability center by a global pharma major in India.

The minister also met with the Indian Spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru and discussed various environmental issues present in Telangana.