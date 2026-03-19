Trump says Israel will make ‘no more attacks’ on Iran’s South Pars gasfield

As the war on Iran by the United States and Israel entered its 20th day on Thursday, March 19, US President Donald Trump said “no more attacks will be made by Israel” on Iran’s South Pars gas field, adding that Washington had no prior knowledge of the strike.

The attack triggered Iranian retaliation targeting energy sites across the Gulf, including Qatar’s LNG facilities.

Trump says US and Qatar were not involved

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Israel had “violently lashed out” at the South Pars gas field, describing the damage as limited.

He said the United States was not aware of the strike and stressed that Qatar had no involvement, adding that Iran responded without knowing the full circumstances.

Trump said Israel would not carry out further attacks on the South Pars facility unless Iran targets Qatar again.

He warned that any renewed attack on Qatar’s LNG infrastructure could prompt a strong US response, though he added he does not want to escalate the conflict due to long-term consequences.

US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post on Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field

Strike on South Pars gas field signals shift in conflict

Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field marked a shift towards targeting energy infrastructure.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks, including a strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City that damaged key facilities and heightened concerns over global energy supplies.

Qatar gas hub hit, fires brought under control

Ras Laffan Industrial City, a key global gas hub, sustained damage in the attack.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said civil defence teams contained two of the three fires, with cooling operations ongoing and no injuries reported.

Iran expands attacks across Gulf states

Missiles and drones were launched towards Saudi Arabia and the UAE, increasing pressure on Gulf states and exposing vulnerabilities in regional infrastructure.

Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon

Israeli air raids hit residential areas in Beirut, while operations expanded in southern Lebanon, including Sidon, with evacuation warnings issued amid continued bombardment.

Missile strikes hit central Israel

Iranian missile fire struck areas near Tel Aviv, including Ramat Gan and Holon, causing casualties and damage.

Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles, debris injures four in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia intercepted incoming threats, with falling debris injuring four people in Riyadh.

UAE halts gas operations after debris falls on site

Operations at a major UAE gas facility were suspended after debris from intercepted projectiles landed in the area.

Bahrain intercepts over 130 missiles and 230 drones

Bahrain said its air defences have intercepted more than 130 missiles and 230 drones since the conflict began.

Kuwait foils planned attack on critical infrastructure

Kuwait reported disrupting a planned attack targeting key infrastructure.

Iran warns of further escalation over energy targets

Tehran warned it would respond with broader strikes if its energy infrastructure is targeted again.

GCC chief condemns Qatar attack, warns of threat to energy security

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned Iran’s attack on Ras Laffan, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability and global energy markets.

HE GCCSG: Blatant Iranian Targeting of Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City Represents Grave Aggression & Flagrant Violation of International Laws; It is Unacceptable Escalation Reflecting Hostile Iranian Approach that Threatens Regional Security & Peace.https://t.co/HxIDbTll5R… — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) March 18, 2026

Qatar expels Iranian military officials after strikes

Qatar declared Iranian military and security attachés persona non grata, ordering them to leave within 24 hours following the attacks.

France calls for halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure

French President Emmanuel Macron urged an immediate halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure, including energy and water facilities, following the attack on Qatar’s gas hub.

I have just spoken with the Emir of Qatar and President Trump following the strikes that hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar today.



It is in our common interest to implement, without delay, a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure,… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 18, 2026

Oman criticises US role, calls war a miscalculation

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi described the conflict as a miscalculation by Washington and called for efforts to de-escalate.

Iran parliament speaker warns of ‘new level of confrontation’

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the conflict has entered a new phase, signalling a tougher response from Tehran.

از دل این ملت هزاران شهید خامنه‌ای و شهید لاریجانی و شهید پاکپور خواهد رویید؛ این اغراق نیست، ببینید که انقلابی دیگر رقم خورده و خیابان به خیابان را تسخیر کرده است.

ایران خفته بود، بیدارش کردید. طوفان بپا خواهد شد. طوفان! — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 18, 2026

IRGC vows continued retaliation

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would continue its operations against what it described as “Zionist-American” leadership.

Hezbollah claims missile attacks on Israeli positions

Hezbollah said it carried out missile strikes on Israeli troop positions in southern Lebanon, marking continued escalation along the border.

PMF reports casualties after Iraq strike

Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces said one fighter was killed and others wounded in a strike in Salah al-Din governorate, with no immediate US comment.

Strike reported near Bushehr nuclear facility

A structure near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant was hit, though the reactor itself remained unaffected.

Lebanon toll rises amid mass displacement

At least 968 people have been killed in Lebanon, with more than one million displaced as fighting continues.

US deepens military involvement

The United States said it has carried out thousands of strikes targeting Iranian military assets and is considering further troop deployments.

Pentagon seeks USD 200 billion for war effort

The Pentagon is seeking more than USD 200 billion to sustain operations, reflecting the rising cost of the conflict.

US senator opposes war funding

Senator Chris Van Hollen criticised the proposed funding, calling it a “war of choice” and urging that it be blocked.

$200 BILLION for a war of choice that Americans don't want and that isn't making us safer. This should be an absolute nonstarter.



The best way to end this war, protect our troops, save civilian lives, & rein in a lawless Administration is to cut off funding. I’m a hell no.… pic.twitter.com/VZVMPMUfI3 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 19, 2026

Global impact disrupts energy routes and aid

Shipping disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz have raised concerns over global supplies and trade.

Sudan aid affected as medical supplies remain stranded

Medical supplies intended for around 400,000 children in Sudan remain stuck in Dubai, raising fears of shortages in essential medicines.