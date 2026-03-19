Trump says Israel will make ‘no more attacks’ on Iran’s South Pars gasfield

As the war on Iran by the United States and Israel entered its 20th day on Thursday, March 19, US President Donald Trump said “no more attacks will be made by Israel” on Iran’s South Pars gas field, adding that Washington had no prior knowledge of the strike.
The attack triggered Iranian retaliation targeting energy sites across the Gulf, including Qatar’s LNG facilities.
Trump says US and Qatar were not involved
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Israel had “violently lashed out” at the South Pars gas field, describing the damage as limited.
He said the United States was not aware of the strike and stressed that Qatar had no involvement, adding that Iran responded without knowing the full circumstances.
Trump said Israel would not carry out further attacks on the South Pars facility unless Iran targets Qatar again.
He warned that any renewed attack on Qatar’s LNG infrastructure could prompt a strong US response, though he added he does not want to escalate the conflict due to long-term consequences.
Strike on South Pars gas field signals shift in conflict
Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field marked a shift towards targeting energy infrastructure.
Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks, including a strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City that damaged key facilities and heightened concerns over global energy supplies.
Qatar gas hub hit, fires brought under control
Ras Laffan Industrial City, a key global gas hub, sustained damage in the attack.
Qatar’s Interior Ministry said civil defence teams contained two of the three fires, with cooling operations ongoing and no injuries reported.
Iran expands attacks across Gulf states
Missiles and drones were launched towards Saudi Arabia and the UAE, increasing pressure on Gulf states and exposing vulnerabilities in regional infrastructure.
Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon
Israeli air raids hit residential areas in Beirut, while operations expanded in southern Lebanon, including Sidon, with evacuation warnings issued amid continued bombardment.
Missile strikes hit central Israel
Iranian missile fire struck areas near Tel Aviv, including Ramat Gan and Holon, causing casualties and damage.
Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles, debris injures four in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia intercepted incoming threats, with falling debris injuring four people in Riyadh.
UAE halts gas operations after debris falls on site
Operations at a major UAE gas facility were suspended after debris from intercepted projectiles landed in the area.
Bahrain intercepts over 130 missiles and 230 drones
Bahrain said its air defences have intercepted more than 130 missiles and 230 drones since the conflict began.
Kuwait foils planned attack on critical infrastructure
Kuwait reported disrupting a planned attack targeting key infrastructure.
Iran warns of further escalation over energy targets
Tehran warned it would respond with broader strikes if its energy infrastructure is targeted again.
GCC chief condemns Qatar attack, warns of threat to energy security
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned Iran’s attack on Ras Laffan, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability and global energy markets.
Qatar expels Iranian military officials after strikes
Qatar declared Iranian military and security attachés persona non grata, ordering them to leave within 24 hours following the attacks.
France calls for halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure
French President Emmanuel Macron urged an immediate halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure, including energy and water facilities, following the attack on Qatar’s gas hub.
Oman criticises US role, calls war a miscalculation
Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi described the conflict as a miscalculation by Washington and called for efforts to de-escalate.
Iran parliament speaker warns of ‘new level of confrontation’
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the conflict has entered a new phase, signalling a tougher response from Tehran.
IRGC vows continued retaliation
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would continue its operations against what it described as “Zionist-American” leadership.
Hezbollah claims missile attacks on Israeli positions
Hezbollah said it carried out missile strikes on Israeli troop positions in southern Lebanon, marking continued escalation along the border.
PMF reports casualties after Iraq strike
Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces said one fighter was killed and others wounded in a strike in Salah al-Din governorate, with no immediate US comment.
Strike reported near Bushehr nuclear facility
A structure near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant was hit, though the reactor itself remained unaffected.
Lebanon toll rises amid mass displacement
At least 968 people have been killed in Lebanon, with more than one million displaced as fighting continues.
US deepens military involvement
The United States said it has carried out thousands of strikes targeting Iranian military assets and is considering further troop deployments.
Pentagon seeks USD 200 billion for war effort
The Pentagon is seeking more than USD 200 billion to sustain operations, reflecting the rising cost of the conflict.
US senator opposes war funding
Senator Chris Van Hollen criticised the proposed funding, calling it a “war of choice” and urging that it be blocked.
Global impact disrupts energy routes and aid
Shipping disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz have raised concerns over global supplies and trade.
Sudan aid affected as medical supplies remain stranded
Medical supplies intended for around 400,000 children in Sudan remain stuck in Dubai, raising fears of shortages in essential medicines.