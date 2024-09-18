Day after pager blasts, Hezbollah walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon; 3 killed

A day after the detonation of thousands of pagers, hand-held walkie-talkie used by Hezbollah exploded on Wednesday, September 18, across southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, Reuters reported.
Three persons have been reportedly killed in the explosion.
The explosion took place when a funeral was in progress for those killed in the pager incident.
At least nine people were killed and 2,800 others, including Hezbollah fighters and medics were injured on Tuesday when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, security sources and the Lebanese Health Minister said.
A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the “biggest security breach” the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of conflict with Israel.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)