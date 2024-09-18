Day after pager blasts, Hezbollah walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon; 3 killed

A day after the detonation of thousands of pagers, hand-held walkie-talkie used by Hezbollah exploded on Wednesday, September 18, across southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, Reuters reported.

Three persons have been reportedly killed in the explosion.

The explosion took place when a funeral was in progress for those killed in the pager incident.

#BREAKING: Hundreds of fresh explosions being reported across Lebanon, 24 hours after over 4000 pagers exploded killing 12 and injuring over 3000 Hezbollah terrorists. Fresh explosions are now taking place in hand-held Walkie-Talkie VHF sets used by Hezbollah terrorists. pic.twitter.com/oVLpMLcIxD — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 18, 2024

At least nine people were killed and 2,800 others, including Hezbollah fighters and medics were injured on Tuesday when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, security sources and the Lebanese Health Minister said.

A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the “biggest security breach” the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of conflict with Israel.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)