Day after pager blasts, Hezbollah walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon; 3 killed

The explosion took place when a funeral was in progress for those killed in the pager incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 18th September 2024 8:53 pm IST
Hezbollah walkie talkie explosion

A day after the detonation of thousands of pagers, hand-held walkie-talkie used by Hezbollah exploded on Wednesday, September 18, across southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, Reuters reported.

Three persons have been reportedly killed in the explosion.

The explosion took place when a funeral was in progress for those killed in the pager incident.

Also Read
9 dead, 2,800 injured in pager blasts in Lebanon, Hezbollah blames Israel

At least nine people were killed and 2,800 others, including Hezbollah fighters and medics were injured on Tuesday when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, security sources and the Lebanese Health Minister said.

A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the “biggest security breach” the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of conflict with Israel.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 18th September 2024 8:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button