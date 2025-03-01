DCA raids 28 blood banks in Telangana, acts against 4 for violations

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) during February 2025, conducted inspections at 28 blood centres across Telangana and initiated action against four blood banks for various violations.

The teams conducted the inspection focusing on the proper screening (testing) of blood and blood components for transmissible diseases, including HIV and Hepatitis, storage conditions of blood and components, and the processing charges collected by blood centres.

Also Read Ailing Hyderabad man in US to be repatriated today

“Risk-based inspections were conducted without prior notice at nine blood centres by special teams formed by the DCA. The inspections were carried out with a focus on screening/testing the blood collected from donors for various transmissible diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, etc,” said DG Drug Control Administration, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Additionally, the inspections were aimed to verify the charges collected by blood banks across Telangana for whole blood and blood components such as Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), platelet concentrate, packed red cells, testing of blood components as per guidelines issued by the Government of India in June 2022. “The inspections were also aimed to ensure the maintenance of storage conditions (temperature) for blood and components and other regulatory requirements concerning blood centres,” he added

During the inspections, the DCA teams found violations at 14 blood centres, and actions were taken against 4 blood centres.