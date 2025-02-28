DCA raids illegal medical shop in Shaikpet, seizes medicines

DCA officials seized stock worth a total of Rs. 80,000 during the raid.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 28th February 2025 2:57 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Telangana officials, acting on credible information regarding the illegal stocking and sale of medicines, raided a medical shop located in Shaikpet, Hyderabad.

Bairi Radhakishan was running the medical shop at the said premises illegally without a drug license.

During the raid, DCA officers detected the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines for sale. Thirty varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, and antiulcer drugs, were found stocked for sale at the premises, officials said.

DCA officials seized stock worth a total of Rs. 80,000 during the raid. Ch. Swapna, Drugs Inspector, Jubilee Hills, carried out the raid.

