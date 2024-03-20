DCA raids medical distributors in Hyderabad, seizes stocks worth Rs 51.92 lakhs

Hyderabad: Based on intelligence gathered by the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials about Insulin injections (pre-filled pens) being sold in the market with discounts of more than 40 per cent, raids were conducted at six medical distributors in Hyderabad between March 15 to 20. The cheap costs have raised questions of authenticity, said the DCA.

During the raids, officials detected large quantities of insulin products claimed to be manufactured by reputed pharma companies. These products were procured by the wholesalers from New Delhi without any purchase bills.

Upon verifying the sale bills of the wholesalers, it was revealed that they are offering the aforementioned insulin injections, which were sourced from New Delhi without any accompanying bills, with substantial discounts of more than 40 per cent.

For example, a product with an MRP of Rs. 5263 is being offered for sale at Rs. 2070/- by the wholesaler, which is highly unusual, thereby raising concerns about their authenticity.

Raids were carried out at the following wholesalers who sourced Insulin Injections without any purchase invoices and offered them with huge discounts, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA, in a press release.

Upon enquiry, the wholesalers disclosed that the stocks of insulin injections were supplied illegally without bills by Bhagwati Pharma Delhi, and by Royal Drugs, New Delhi.

During these special raids, DCA officials seized stocks worth Rs. 51.92 lakhs, which were illegally procured from Delhi and are suspected to be either illegally diverted from the supply chain (or) spurious drugs.

Procuring medicines illegally without purchase bills is a violation of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Illegal procurement of medicines without purchase bills is considered fraudulent behavior primarily because it involves significant health and safety concerns.

Without purchase bills, the quality, authenticity, and safety of the medicines cannot be verified, posing risks to consumers’ health, said the DCA chief.