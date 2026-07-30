DCA seizes 113 abortion kits from Nalgonda medical shop

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, has seized 113 abortion kits worth Rs 47,672 from a wholesale medical shop in Nalgonda for allegedly stocking the medicines for sale without valid purchase bills, in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

According to the DCA, officials conducted a raid on Wednesday at Sri Laxmi Medical Agencies, located in Mahaveer Medical Market at Prakasham Bazar, Nalgonda. The establishment is operated by proprietor-cum-competent person P. Sudhakar.

During the inspection, officials found 113 “Safe-T Kit” Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits bearing Batch No. BH007ABB, with an expiry date of February 2028. The kits, manufactured by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Haridwar, Uttarakhand, were allegedly stocked for sale without valid purchase invoices, violating the statutory provisions governing the stocking and sale of medicines.

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The seized stock was valued at Rs 47,672. Officials collected samples of the drugs for laboratory analysis, and further investigation has been initiated. The department said legal action would be taken against all those found responsible.

The DCA noted that MTP kits contain a combination of Mifepristone and Misoprostol, medicines used for the medical termination of early pregnancy under prescribed conditions and strict medical supervision. Authorities cautioned that the unsupervised or improper use of these medicines can result in serious health complications, including excessive bleeding, incomplete abortion, infection, and, in severe cases, may endanger the life of the woman.

The raid was carried out by Assistant Director V. Ravi Kumar and Drugs Inspector Ch. Sampath Kumar of the Nalgonda unit.

The department reiterated that the illegal purchase and sale of MTP kits are punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment of up to two years.