DCA seizes illegal drugs worth Rs 15000 from quack’s clinic in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Sunday, December 28 seized illegal drugs worth Rs 15,011 from a quack’s clinic in Karimnagar.

The seized drugs include 39 types of medicine, 35 types of physician samples of antibiotics, analgesics and anti-ulcer drugs. Some of the seized drugs were cefixime, ofloxacin, cloxacillin, amoxycillin and azithromyc.

These items were being stored on the premises without a license. The DCA officials took samples of these drugs for testing and said that further investigation is underway against those involved. “Stocking and selling unlinered drugs is a violation of Drugs and Cosmetic Act. It carries a penalty of 5 year imprisonment.”

Previous incident

In a similar case in October, the DCA conducted a raid at an unlicensed premises located at Namalagundu, Secunderabad, which belongs to M Naresh.

During the raid, officials detected stocks of a cardiac stimulant drug, ‘Mephentermine Sulphate Injection,’ which were being illegally stocked and sold to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding.

The said injections were being supplied by M Naresh, said DCA DG Shahnawaz Qasim. Mephentermine Sulphate injection is a cardiac stimulant primarily used to normalise decreased blood pressure (hypotension) that may arise from administering anaesthesia in spinal procedures during surgery, a press release said.

It is employed to elevate blood pressure in cases of hypotension (low blood pressure). This medication induces increased release of noradrenaline, thereby enhancing cardiac output. By augmenting the pumping capacity of the heart and constricting blood vessels, it rapidly raises blood pressure.