DCA seizes illegal drugs worth Rs 73k from quack in Sangareddy

Several higher-generation ‘antibiotics’ were also seized from the clinic during the raid

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th January 2024 5:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: DCA officials seized illegal drugs worth Rs 73k in Patancheru, Sangareddy
Representational image

Hyderabad: Officials from the drugs control administration officials raided the premises of a ‘quack’ at Bhanur village, Patancheru mandal, Sangareddy district on Monday and seized medicines worth Rs 73 thousand.

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Also Read
Burmese refugee’s murder by rowdy sheeter sparks tension in Hyderabad

The DCA officials found about 54 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, antihypertensives, analgesics etc. stocked on the premises. Several higher-generation ‘antibiotics’ were also seized from the clinic during the raid.

According to officials, the indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons can lead to disastrous consequences, including the emergence of ‘antimicrobial resistance’.

MS Education Academy

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th January 2024 5:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button