DCA seizes illegal drugs worth Rs 73k from quack in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Officials from the drugs control administration officials raided the premises of a ‘quack’ at Bhanur village, Patancheru mandal, Sangareddy district on Monday and seized medicines worth Rs 73 thousand.

The DCA officials found about 54 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, antihypertensives, analgesics etc. stocked on the premises. Several higher-generation ‘antibiotics’ were also seized from the clinic during the raid.

According to officials, the indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons can lead to disastrous consequences, including the emergence of ‘antimicrobial resistance’.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.