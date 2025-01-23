Telangana DCA seizes ayurvedic medicines in Medchal

Stocks of Rheuam Liniment manufactured by Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, were detected in Asifabad.

23rd January 2025
Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) has seized ayurvedic medicines over misleading claims from Medchal on Thursday, January 23.

Stocks of Rheuam Liniment manufactured by Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, were detected in Asifabad while Stolist Capsules, manufactured by Bhrigu’s Pharma, Haryana, were detected in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Following the raid, DCA officials stressed that such claims contravened the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs to treat certain diseases and disorders.

Those who make misleading claims regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954

