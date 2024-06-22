DCA Telangana officials carry out 20 seizures of drugs in 21 days

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana. has carried out 20 seizures related to various offences related to misleading advertisements, price violations, illegal stocking and sale of drugs. DCA officials seized drugs that were falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of ‘food products/nutraceuticals’ between June 1 and 21.

During the raids, DCA seized stocks worth Rs 4.5 lakh, said director general Kamalasan Reddy.

S.no Nature of Violation found No. of Detections/Seizures 1 Misleading Advertisements 13 2 Price Violations 3 3 Medicines falsely manufactured and sold as nutraceuticals 3 4 Unlicensed Medical Shop 1 5 Total Seizures 20

Among the seizures was at Mangrove Healthcare in Kukatpally, where ‘curry leaf’ powder was found being marketed as an Ayurvedic medicine. A misleading advertisement was made by the company claiming it treats diabetes, said the DCA.

During another raid at Shabad on June 21, DCA officials found International Herbal Corporation Pvt Ltd based in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, for selling ‘Shri Tulasi” as an Ayurvedic medicine for treating fever.

On June 7, DCA had found Sheri Lavakusha Reddy running a medical shop illegally without a valid drug license in Mahabubnagar town. They had seized 65 varieties of allopathic drugs, worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs, including antibiotics and steroids during the raid.

In a statement to media, VB Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, DCA, Telangana, said that people could report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the body’s Telangana’s toll-free number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.