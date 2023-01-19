DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by car driver in Delhi; 1 arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has arrested one person in connection with an incident in which Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal alleged that she was “molested” and “dragged by a car” for several meters opposite AIIMS in the national capital in the early hours of this morning.

Speaking to ANI, DCP South Chandan Chowdhary stated that according to Maliwal she was with her team outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here at around 2.45 am when the arrested person later identified as Harish Chandra hailing from city’s Sangam Vihar and who appeared to be in an inebriated state approached her.

The DCW chief in her complaint to police alleged that the man who was driving a white-coloured car stopped his car near where she was standing and “made indecent gestures” at her. He then beckoned her to sit inside his vehicle, claimed Maliwal. When the DCW chief reprimanded him, the man allegedly went away but returned a short while and again repeated his actions, police said.

“She was standing with her team at Gate number 2 of the AIIMS which falls under the Kotla police station area.

कल देर रात मैं दिल्ली में महिला सुरक्षा के हालात Inspect कर रही थी। एक गाड़ी वाले ने नशे की हालत में मुझसे छेड़छाड़ की और जब मैंने उसे पकड़ा तो गाड़ी के शीशे में मेरा हाथ बंद कर मुझे घसीटा। भगवान ने जान बचाई। यदि दिल्ली में महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष सुरक्षित नहीं, तो हाल सोच लीजिए। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 19, 2023

According to her, when she was standing on the footpath, a white-colored vehicle approached her whose driver offered her a lift and started insisting that she sit inside the car.

“When she refused again and went near the driver’s side window to reprimand him the man rolled up the car’s glass window and her hand got stuck and she got dragged for about 10-15 metres,” the DCP Chowdhary said.

The police official said that a PCR call was received at around 3.12 am and a police team including ACP Hauz Khas reached the spot at around 3.20 am the accused was apprehended.

“The police took a written complaint from Maliwal and sent her and the accused for medical examination,” the DCP added.

A case was registered under the IPC in which Sections of molestation (354) were also included. Other sections include 323/341/509 IPC and 185 Motor Vehicles Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Maliwal’s claims came days after a 20-year-old woman identified as Anjali died after allegedly being dragged in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi for several kilometres.