‘Stop victim shaming’: DCW chief slams ‘cheap statements’ in Kanjhawala case

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd January 2023 7:32 pm IST
Delhi Commission for Women chairman Swati Maliwal. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday slammed “cheap statements” being shown on TV in connection with the Kanjhawala case, and asked people to stop victim-shaming.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area. All five accused were sent to three days in police custody on Monday.

Sources said the victim and her female friend were partying with four or five of their friends in a hotel, sources said.

Also Read
Delhi: Woman dies after being dragged for 4 km by car; DCW issues summons

“Cheap statements of the hotel owner are being shown on TV since morning wherein he is saying that the women had drunk alcohol, were fighting and he had thrown them out. If the women were fighting after being intoxicated, police would have been called. Why were they kicked out of the hotel late at night? What is the proof of intoxication? STOP VICTIM SHAMING!” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button