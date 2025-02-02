Dead lizard found during raid at dairy unit near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana food safety department conducted an inspection at the Shakti Milk and Milk Products factory in Jangaon district, located about 109.7 km from Hyderabad uncovering multiple safety violations.

The inspection found that food handlers were not following proper sanitation measures, and issues such as a patchy roof and floor in the cold storage room, houseflies and mosquitoes in stored ghee, a dead lizard near food items, and spider webs on the roof were observed.

The equipment at the milk factory near Hyderabad was found to be unclean, rusted, and unsterilized, with raw food items stored haphazardly. Additionally, labeling defects were observed on the packed products.

As a result, 720 kg of curd was discarded due to contamination and spoilage while 1,700 kg was seized for labelling violations and suspected substandard quality.

Samples were taken for laboratory analysis, and further action will be taken against the milk factory near Hyderabad in accordance with the FSS Act, 2006 and FSS Rules and Regulations, 2011.

Food safety raids continue

On December 20, a task force team from the Telangana Food Safety Department conducted raids on a milk manufacturing factory in Hyderabad. The inspections were conducted at NR Milk House in Rahat Nagar, Amberpet, and Durga Dairy Products in Sultan Bazar.

Earlier, during the raid at Creamline Dairy Products Limited, located in Uppal, Hyderabad, the team found that raw food articles like Soluble Essence and Candied Karonda were not stored according to the temperature mentioned on their labels.

For the past few months, the food safety department officials have been conducting raids at various establishments, including restaurants, milk factories PGs, and manufacturing units in Hyderabad to ensure the quality of the food served.