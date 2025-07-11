Deadline extended for assistant professor recruitment at Telangana medical colleges

Hyderabad: The application deadline for 607 assistant professor posts in 34 medical colleges in Telangana has been extended.

The applications will be open from July 20-27. The applications will close on July 27 at 5:00 pm. Applicants will be allowed to edit their application on July 28 and 29.

“Following requests from doctors, the Medical and Services Recruitment Board has made changes to initial dates,” Telangana health minister C Dmodar Raja Narasimha said in a post on X.

అసిస్టెంట్ ప్రొఫెసర్ పోస్టుల దరఖాస్తు తేదీల్లో మార్పులు



34 ప్రభుత్వ మెడికల్ కాలేజీల్లోని 607 పోస్టులకు ఈ నెల 10 నుంచి 17వ తేదీల్లో దరఖాస్తులు తీసుకోవాల్సి ఉండగా, డాక్టర్ల విజ్ఞప్తి మేరకు ఈ తేదీల్లో మెడికల్ అండ్ సర్వీసెస్ రిక్రూట్‌మెంట్ బోర్డు మార్పులు చేసింది.



ఈ నెల‌ 20 నుంచి… pic.twitter.com/xOljZE74cI — Damodar Raja Narasimha (@DamodarCilarapu) July 11, 2025

Narasimha said that the Telangana MHSRB extended the application dates following a request by doctors. The doctors sought time to obtain certificates such as Medical Council registration, caste verification, and others.

In June, the Telangana health department issued a recruitment notification for 607 assistant professor posts under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). The recruitment drive is being carried out through the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

According to a report in The Hindu, health officials said that in addition to these 607 positions, approval has been granted for the recruitment of 714 more assistant professors. A separate notification for these posts will be released shortly.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent National Medical Commission (NMC) show-cause notice that flagged faculty shortage in 26 out of the 34 government medical colleges across the State.