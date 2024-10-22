Deadline for payment of first Hajj installment extended

Hyderabad: The Hajj Committee of India has extended the deadline for the first installment payment for Hajj pilgrims to Thursday, October 31, following a successful appeal by the Telangana State Hajj Committee. Initially, pilgrims were required to deposit Rs.1,30,300 by October 21.

Pilgrims are encouraged to utilize this extension to complete their payments on time.

The first instalment includes Rs 1,28,000 for advance travel expenses, a non-refundable Rs 300 processing fee, and Rs 2,000 for other related costs. Payments can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, or by depositing the amount at any State Bank of India (SBI) or Union Bank of India branch into the Hajj Committee of India’s account via the Haj Suvidha app.

Once the first installment is paid, pilgrims must submit their Hajj application form, affidavit, payment receipt, and medical screening and fitness certificate to their respective Hajj Committees.

Details of the total Hajj expenses for 2025, categorized by embarkation points, will be available on the Hajj Committee’s official website.

Also Read Hajj Committee issues first installment deadline for 2025 pilgrims

For updates, pilgrims can join the Telangana State Haj Committee’s Telegram channel. They may also contact the office at 040-23298793 during office hours (10:30 am to 5 pm) or visit the Hajj House in Nampally, Hyderabad.