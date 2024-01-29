Deadline over, Sandeshkhali mastermind yet to surrender before ED

Kolkata: With the Monday 11 a.m. deadline as set by the Enforcement Directorate for Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader and the mastermind of the January 5 Sandeshkhali attack, over, he was yet to appear at the central agency’s Salt Lake office here.

On January 24, while the ED sleuths made a second raid at the residence of Shahjahan, their sleuths attached a notice on the wall of the empty residence setting a deadline and asking Shahjahan to be present by 11 a.m. on January 29.

Accordingly, sources said, necessary arrangements were kept ready at ED’s Salt Lake office in case the absconding Trinamool Congress leader appears there honouring the notice. However, till the time the report was filed, the accused leader did not turn up at the central agency office.

It is 24 days since the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel took place and Shahjahan had continued to remain absconding. ED has already issued a lookout notice against him in anticipation that he might escape to Bangladesh considering that the latter’s residence is close to the international border.

Meanwhile, confusions have surfaced as different ruling party leaders, including a heavyweight minister, have made different statements about the whereabouts of the absconding leader.