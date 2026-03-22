Deadline Politics: DMK pressures allies over seat-sharing dispute

Chennai: Mounting pressure within the DMK-led alliance has prompted the party leadership to draw a hard line, asking its partners to accept the proposed seat-sharing formula by Monday, March 23, or risk delays in finalising electoral arrangements.

With the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, the ticking clock has added urgency to the negotiations. Despite multiple rounds of discussions, key allies such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the CPI(M), and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have not yet signed on to the numbers offered by the DMK.

The lack of consensus has created unease within the coalition at a crucial juncture, as preparations for filing nominations are set to begin soon. The VCK has been among the most vocal in expressing its dissatisfaction. Party leader Thol Thirumavalavan, in a strongly worded video message, conveyed the party’s disappointment over what it sees as an inadequate allocation.

However, insiders indicate that backchannel negotiations are continuing, and a compromise could be on the cards. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has intensified internal consultations to assess its options. The party leadership convened a series of high-level meetings to deliberate on the DMK’s offer, which is understood to be lower than its expectations.

While the Left party is weighing its response carefully, it has not yet communicated its final stand to the DMK. The DMDK, which joined the alliance in the run-up to the elections, has maintained that talks are still in progress.

Party leaders have indicated that both the seat count and constituency distribution will be decided only after a mutually agreeable formula is reached, suggesting that negotiations remain fluid. Adding another layer of complexity, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by Kamal Haasan, has declined the DMK’s suggestion to contest under the alliance symbol.

The party has made it clear that it intends to retain its own ‘Torch Light’ symbol, a position that the DMK leadership is still evaluating. With the deadline looming, the coming days are expected to be decisive in shaping the final contours of the DMK-led alliance as it gears up for a high-stakes electoral contest.