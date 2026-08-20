Deaf siblings lose Rs 3L gold, Malkajgiri Police help recover it

The incident occurred when the siblings were returning from Secunderabad and left the bag at a traffic junction.

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1 kg gold stolen from a house in Pedda Shankarampet mandal of Medak district on May 13, 2026.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Tukaramgate Police helped two deaf and speech-impaired siblings recover their lost bag containing 2.5 tolas of gold worth Rs 3 lakh.

The incident occurred when the siblings were returning from Secunderabad and accidentally left the bag at a traffic junction. A passerby who noticed the bag handed it over to a traffic assistant sub-inspector.

After checking the jewellery inside the bag, the Traffic Police reviewed CCTV footage to trace the vehicle used by the siblings and verify the details.

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Following the verification, the police contacted the siblings and learnt that they were deaf and speech-impaired. The details of the gold ornaments were shared with them on WhatsApp to confirm ownership. The siblings were then called to the police station, where the jewellery was handed over to them.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Tukaramgate Station House Officer (SHO) SM Basheer said, “The incident occurred four days ago. No case was registered in this regard as the gold was not stolen. We traced the siblings with the help of the Traffic Police and returned the ornaments.”

The SHO did not reveal the identities of the siblings.

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