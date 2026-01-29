Deal signed for 6 aircraft between Russian, Hyderabad firms

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Flamingo Aerospace on Wednesday, January 28, signed a deal with United Aircraft Corporation, a Russian firm for six air crafts whose delivery will begin in 2028.

United Aircraft Corporation, CEO, Vadim Badekha made the announcement during the Wings India programme in the city.

“Considering the extremely high demand dynamics in the Indian market, our partners want very tight timelines for deliveries from us. Currently, we are discussing the start of deliveries in 2028,” Badekha said. He said that the Russian firm will deliver six Il-114-300 aircrafts for smaller airports.

According to reports, the agreement was signed between UAC and the private Indian company Flamingo Aerospace. The cooperation program is aimed at meeting India’s growing demand for regional aviation.

Also, as part of the agreement, UAC will provide Flamingo Aerospace with a roadmap for developing its aviation competencies. This will allow the Indian company to gradually expand its aircraft assembly, modification, maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities, as well as infrastructure development. The agreement reflects the parties’ commitment to developing sustainable, long-term aviation projects in India following the signing of final agreements and receipt of regulatory approvals.

The company also showed interest in implementing other UAC programs. This will position Flamingo Aerospace as a key partner in promoting Russian aviation products in India.

The CEO also announced that the UAC has signed a deal with Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) to produce 103 seater, twin engine Super Jet 100 (SJ-100). He said that India needs hundreds of aircrafts. “We understand that we must primarily meet the needs of the domestic market, but we must not forget the global market, including in terms of maintaining competitiveness,” he said.

“To meet this demand, we are counting on industrial cooperation with India,” the head of UAC concluded.