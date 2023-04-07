Death threat: Salman Khan buys new Nissan bulletproof SUV

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most loved celebrities of India. The actor has landed into various controversies from time to time during his 3 decade career in Bollywood but he still enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. From his personal life to professional activities , his fans are always eager to know everything about him. The actor is one among the motorhead celebrities and owns several expensive cars. He has recently added a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV to his garage.

Yes, after his friend SRK bought a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it is now reported that Salman Khan has acquired a new SUV from Nissan. The white colour Nissan SUV car is bulletproof and the actor was spotted travelling in it.

Yes, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was recently spotted travelling in his new vehicle in Mumbai and he was escorted by police. The video has been shared by several YouTube channels and the car has become the talk of the town now.

Salman Khan has earlier got a death threat after which his security cover was enhanced. Some social media users are of the opinion that Bhaijaan decided to own the bulletproof car after receiving death threats.

On the professional front, he will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will hit the theaters on the eve of Eid.

Watch video below.