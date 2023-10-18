Death toll in Bengaluru firecracker tragedy reaches 17

The latest victim Rajesh, a 19-year-old labourer from TN, passed away in the morning at the Saint John's Hospital.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th October 2023 12:37 pm IST
firecracker [ANI photo]

Bengaluru: With another victim succumbing to his burn injuries, the death toll in the tragic firecracker incident which occurred in Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru increased to 17 on Wednesday.

The latest victim Rajesh, a 19-year-old labourer from Tamil Nadu, passed away in the morning at the Saint John’s Hospital.

He was one of the three persons to be admitted in the hospital. Two of them had died earlier.

Meanwhile, the state government has handed over the investigation of the case for magisterial inquiry.

Amalan Aditya Biswas, the Regional Commissioner of Bengaluru division appointed as the investigating officer, has been asked to submit the probe report in three months.

The Karnataka Police have also submitted its report on the tragedy to the state government.

The case was registered under IPC Sections 285, 286, 337, 427 and 304 with the Attibele police station.

At least 14 people were burnt to death after a fire broke out at the Balaji Traders firecracker shop-cum-godown on October 7.

The tragedy occurred while the crackers were being unloaded from the canter and soon the fire had spread to the godown and stall.

Balaji traders owner V. Ramaswamy Reddy and Anil Kumar have been arrested and another accused is being treated at the hospital.

