Death toll rises to 28 in Andhra Pradesh firecracker unit blast

After the initial 20 fatalities on the day of the blast, eight more victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment, taking the toll to 28.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th March 2026 9:38 pm IST
Vetlapalem (Andhra Pradesh): The death toll in the cracker unit explosion in Kakinada district has increased to 28, an official said on Thursday, March 5.

As many as 20 people, including nine women, were killed, while nine others sustained critical injuries in a powerful explosion at a licensed crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Samarlakota mandal on February 28.

“Two more persons died today, taking the toll to 28,” Kakinada District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) J Narasimha Nayak told PTI.

