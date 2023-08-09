Deccan Heritage chairman expresses grief over demise of Zaheerudin Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy chairman Er Vedakumar Manikonda on Wednesday, August 9, expressed his deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of The Siasat Daily.

In a statement, he expressed shock and said that the death of the prominent journalist is an irreparable loss to the field of journalism. “My deepest condolences on his untimely demise and wish to give his family the strength to bear this pain,” he said.

Manikonda recalled Zaheeruddin’s contribution in the field of journalism and his role for the welfare of marginalised communities and needy people.

“Zaheeruddin Ali Khan revolutionised Urdu journalism and introduced latest technologies. He took a new path to benefit people, irrespective of caste or religion to bring social justice with his journalism,” he stated.

“As a social worker, he organised and participated in many programmes such as setting up of a Minority Development Forum, free healthcare for slum dwellers, skill training for poor women and conducting spoken English classes, etc.,” he added.

In a tragic incident, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest during poet-activist Gaddar’s funeral procession in Alwal on Monday, August 7. He was 63.

According to reports, he started feeling uneasy during Gaddar’s last rites. Subsequently, he was rushed to Russh Super Speciality Hospital, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Family sources revealed that Gaddar and Zaheeruddin shared a very close friendship.

Zaheeruddin was known for his passionate involvement in socio-political activities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He also played an important role in the Telangana statehood movement. He was a defender of social justice and equality.