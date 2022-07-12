Deceased Bihar MLA invited to PM Modi’s function

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th July 2022 3:07 pm IST
representative photo

Madhubani: Congress workers in this north Bihar district were bewildered when an invitation, to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s function in the state capital, arrived in the name of a deceased leader.

The invitee, Abdul Hai Payami, had represented Laukaha assembly segment in the 1980s and he breathed his last four years ago.

“We were taken aback when the invitation card arrived in the name of Payami sahib. Vidhan Sabha authorities must be aware that he is no more,” said Sheetalambar Jha, district president of the Congress.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Bihar: Woman charged with rape, POCSO Act

Vidhan Sabha secretariat said that “all sitting and former MLAs and MLCs” have been invited to the function being held as part of the centenary of assembly premises.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, they however conceded that inclusion of a deceased person in the list of invitees, which had been approved by the Special Protection Group, was a “serious lapse”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button