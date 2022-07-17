Declare Telangana flood as force majeure:  Revanth Reddy to central govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress committee Chairman on Saturday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking therein to declare the flooding in the state as force majeure.

Revanth Reddy in his letter said that due to one Week’s incessant rain many villages of Telangana turned into lakes and many people are still trapped in their homes. and life has been thrown out of gear in such areas and the people are not able to move out from their homes.

The Telangana government had fully failed in assessing the flood damages due to record rain unseen in past 100 years.

The crops of cotton, soya bean, pulses corn and paddy are fully inundated. But the state Chief Minister and his son the minister for Urban Development claimed in their tweets that not a single acre of agricultural land was inundated in any part of the state to mislead the people.

Revanth Reddy challenged KTR to tour with him from Adilabad to Khammam to see damages to the crops due to the floods.