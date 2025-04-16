Decomposed bodies of 2 sisters found in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Karkhana police recovered two decomposed bodies of two sisters in Srinidhi Apartments, Secunderabad.

The deceased have been identified as Veena, 60 and Meena, 59, who have lived together for the past 25 years.

According to DC reports, the incident came to light after the victims’ younger sister, Sadhana, received a phone call from neighbours complaining about a foul smell from the apartment. She revealed that Veena and Meena were both mentally ill and undergoing treatment.

However, the victim’s sister did not hear anything from them and grew suspicious. Soon, the police called, informing her that the neighbours had alerted them about a foul smell from the sisters’ flat.

Upon entering the apartment, the victims were found dead in the hall. Police suspect that the deaths may have been the result of suicide.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.