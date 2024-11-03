Dedicated BC commission on BC quota for local body polls to be formed by Monday

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the higher-ups to constitute a BC dedicated commission by Monday, November 4, to ensure that no legal obstacles come in the way of implementing BC reservations in the upcoming local body elections.

During a meeting held at his Jubilee Hills residence on Sunday evening in the run-up to the socio-economic, education, jobs and caste survey being undertaken by the state government on November 6, the chief minister has instructed the officials concerned, to follow the court rulings on BC reservations.

He asked the officials to reconsider the questions raised by the High Court on the caste census and the reservations for local body elections.

He directed the officials to show transparency in the reservations for local body elections.