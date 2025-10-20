Deepavali celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Hyderabad: Deepavali was celebrated with traditional zeal across Telangana on Monday.

Residents decorated their homes and offered prayers at homes and temples to mark the occasion.

Shops and makeshift stalls selling fire crackers and puja items, including flowers, earthen lamps and mango leaves, were set up in Hyderabad and across the state.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and leaders of several other parties wished people on the occasion of Deepavali.

In his message, the Governor urged people to buy local products to support indigenous manufacturers, reflecting the true spirit of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ (self reliant India).

The chief minister appealed to people to exercise precautions while bursting crackers.

