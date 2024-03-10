Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opt for surrogacy?

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the beloved Bollywood couple, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. The couple recently announced their pregnancy through an adorable Instagram post, and fans have been keeping a close eye on Deepika’s evolving maternity style.

On March 10, 2024, Deepika was spotted at the airport, accompanied by her doting husband, Ranveer Singh. Despite her radiant pregnancy glow, Deepika chose to keep her baby bump under wraps. She skillfully concealed it with a camel-brown oversized sweater featuring a cozy turtleneck. The ensemble was both chic and practical, allowing her to maintain her signature style while ensuring comfort during travel. She paired the sweater with flared jeans and brown-toned boots, creating a fashionable yet understated look. Her makeup was subtle, and her hair was elegantly tied in a high ponytail.

However, the paparazzi’s lenses caught every detail, and soon, social media was abuzz with speculation. Some netizens speculated that Deepika might be opting for surrogacy, while others came to her defense.

Netizens Reactions

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first look from Anant Ambani’s cocktail bash

On March 1, 2024, several B-town celebs landed in Jamnagar, making the airport look like fashion’s biggest event. Radhika and Anant‘s pre-wedding celebrations started with a themed cocktail night while Deepika wore a gorgeous black back gown. Her joviality was obvious that it was a perfect choice to flout her baby bump.

Deepika and Ranveer’s Dandiya Play

Deepika and Ranveer subtly played Dandiya together at the event, exuding joy. However, Deepika performed the steps with caution rather than jumping or squatting like Ranveer. Later, the couple sat in the crowd; as they danced, Deepika was seen making some hand gestures while grooving with the dance.

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘Simmba 2’, ‘Don 3’ and ‘Singham Again’.