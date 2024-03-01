Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting TWINS?

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child. They announced the pregnancy on social media on February 29 and are excitedly awaiting their baby’s arrival.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy. And now, they are ready to embark on their next journey together!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting twins?

A Reddit user has posted an image from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s baby announcement. The picture shows drawings of baby items like bibs, shoes, and hats in both pink and blue shades – leading some to speculate whether or not this means the couple is expecting twins! However, the user pointed out another possibility: maybe they chose these colors simply because their child hasn’t been assigned a gender yet.

Netizens React To Speculations

Netizens have been reacting to rumors surrounding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh potentially having twins.

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘Simmba 2’, ‘Don 3’ and ‘Singham Again’.