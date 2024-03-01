Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting TWINS?

Ranveer and Deepika announced the pregnancy on social media on February 29 and are excitedly awaiting their baby's arrival

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 1st March 2024 12:18 pm IST
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting TWINS?
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child. They announced the pregnancy on social media on February 29 and are excitedly awaiting their baby’s arrival.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy. And now, they are ready to embark on their next journey together!

Also Read
Is Deepika Padukone quitting acting for some years?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting twins?

A Reddit user has posted an image from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s baby announcement. The picture shows drawings of baby items like bibs, shoes, and hats in both pink and blue shades – leading some to speculate whether or not this means the couple is expecting twins! However, the user pointed out another possibility: maybe they chose these colors simply because their child hasn’t been assigned a gender yet.

MS Education Academy
Are Deepveer having twins?!!!
byu/Savings-Judgment-502 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Netizens React To Speculations 

Netizens have been reacting to rumors surrounding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh potentially having twins. 

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘Simmba 2’, ‘Don 3’ and ‘Singham Again’.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 1st March 2024 12:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button