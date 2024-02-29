Is Deepika Padukone quitting acting for some years?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child, due in September, with husband Ranveer Singh. The star couple are thrilled about the baby news – As fans celebrate this joyous news, the question arises: Will Deepika follow in the footsteps of fellow actress Anushka Sharma and take a career break after becoming a mother? Will she quit or reduce the number of films?

Deepika Padukone’s film career has been extremely successful. Since appearing in her debut movie Om Shanti Om, she has gone on to receive great reviews for her roles in films such as Padmaavat and Chhapaak. Her journey from a model to a top Bollywood actress has been nothing short of inspiring.

Anushka Sharma provided a shining example of this for other actresses when she worked throughout her pregnancy: undertaking new projects, and meeting professional commitments–all things that earned admiration as well as applause once people realized she had embraced becoming a mom without compromising herself professionally too much!

But, since Vamika’s birth in 2021, Anushka has not given any full-fledged movie. She was working for Chakda Xpress which has not been released yet.

Deepika, too, has expressed her commitment to her career. In a 2019 interview, she candidly stated that she was selfishly focused on her work when asked about her baby’s plans.

As Deepika and Ranveer prepare to welcome their baby, fans wonder about the fate of Deepika’s film career. However, a lot of fans come to support her and feel Deepika Padukone is a solid woman who has shattered stereotypes throughout her career. She will likely resume work within a few months of the baby’s arrival, just as Anushka did.

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Let’s wait and see if she signs any new projects next.