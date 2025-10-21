Mumbai: And, the wait is finally over! Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally introduced their baby daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to the world on the joyous occasion of Diwali 2025.

In the heartwarming photos shared on Instagram, Deepika and little Dua were seen twinning in elegant red outfits, while Ranveer lovingly held his wife and daughter close. The post, captioned “Deepawali ki Hardik Shubhkaamnaaye,” melted fans’ hearts, with friends and well-wishers from across the industry showering love and blessings in the comments.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024.

Deepika and Ranveer, fondly known as DeepVeer, first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and their onscreen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance. After years of dating, the two tied the knot in a dreamy Lake Como wedding in 2018 and continue to be one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.