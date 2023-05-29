Deepika Padukone’s brand endorsements list and fee

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, the well-known Bollywood actress and style icon, has made an indelible mark in the world of brand endorsements. She has become the face of several prestigious brands thanks to her charismatic presence and timeless beauty, solidifying her status as one of the industry’s most sought-after brand ambassadors.

In this article, let’s take a look at Deepika Padukone’s impressive brand ambassador associations, which include top brands like Louis Vuitton, Levi’s, Axis Bank, and Cartier.

Brand Endorsement List

Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone’s collaboration with luxury fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton exemplifies her global appeal and impeccable sense of style. She represents Louis Vuitton’s iconic line of fashion and accessories, which is synonymous with sophistication, elegance, and craftsmanship, as the brand ambassador.

Levi’s

DP’s collaboration with the renowned denim brand Levi’s celebrates her love of modern fashion and individuality. She embodies Levi’s ethos of self-expression as the brand ambassador, effortlessly blending style and comfort, creating an ideal partnership between her persona and the brand’s iconic denim collections.

Axis Bank

Deepika Padukone’s association with Axis Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, illustrates her credibility and influence as a trusted personality. She lends her name to Axis Bank’s commitment to providing innovative financial solutions and personalised banking experiences, which reflect her own values of trust, dependability, and excellence.

Cartier

Deepika Padukone’s collaboration with Cartier, the prestigious luxury jewellery and watch brand, exemplifies her taste for timeless elegance and exceptional craftsmanship. She embodies Cartier’s legacy of creating extraordinary pieces that exude sophistication and allure, reflecting her own impeccable taste and grace as the brand ambassador.

Apart from this, DP also endorses several other brands which operate in India – including Asian Paints, Adidas, Lloyd, Jio, Pepsi, Jaquar, L’Oreal Paris, Oppo, Dabur, Tanishq, Britannia, Nescafe, Lux, Coca Cola, etc.

Deepika Padukone Brand Endorsement Fee

According to multiple reports, Deepika charges approximately Rs 7 to 10 crore for endorsements.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas in her kitty. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.