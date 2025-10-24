Deepika Padukone’s daughter Dua’s doppleganger goes viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have always been adored for their sizzling chemistry, both on and off screen. From their grand wedding in Lake Como in 2018 to becoming one of India’s most admired celebrity pairs, Deepika and Ranveer’s love story has continued to win hearts. The couple welcomed their first child Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024.

After years of privacy, Deepika and Ranveer finally shared their daughter’s pictures this Diwali, and the internet couldn’t keep calm.

Dressed in coordinated festive outfits, the couple radiated warmth and happiness as they posed with baby Dua. Deepika looked stunning in a red traditional outfit, perfectly matching her little one, while Ranveer charmed fans in a beige kurta and jacket. The heartfelt family moment quickly went viral, flooding social media with love, blessings, and emotional reactions.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh daughter photos

The Unexpected Twist – Meet Dua’s ‘Twin’

Just as fans were swooning over Dua’s adorable pictures, a surprising post from influencer Shreyashi Debnath Gupta caught everyone’s attention. She shared a collage featuring her husband, their daughter Daisy, and Deepika-Ranveer with Dua, writing, “How can they look so much similar? For a moment, I truly thought it was my Daisy! ”

Her observation sparked an internet frenzy. Some netizens agreed that Daisy and Dua looked strikingly similar, calling them “twin babies.” Others, however, felt the comparison was unnecessary, with one user commenting, “Every child is beautiful in their own way. No need to compare.”

While opinions may differ, one thing is certain the world cannot stop talking about baby Dua. From melting hearts with her Diwali debut to inspiring playful internet comparisons, the little one has already become Bollywood’s newest darling.